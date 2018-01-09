Liverpool make Kevin Strootman enquiry

Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman is a transfer target for Liverpool, according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport.

The Reds have reportedly made an enquiry about Strootman’s availability. They are hoping to invest some of the £142m they have received from Barcelona for Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho in bringing the Netherlands international to Anfield.

Strootman, aged 27, has been back to his best form over the past season-and-a-half following two injury-blighted seasons prior to that.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen to sign the former PSV Eindhoven man to bolster his midfield options ahead of Emre Can’s possible free transfer to Roma’s domestic rivals Juventus. Can is out of contract this summer and tipped to leave for Turin.

Juve were themselves interested in Strootman last summer. But a swap deal involving Juan Cuadrado was rejected and the Serie A champions are now pursuing other targets, including Can.

If he makes the move to Anfield, Strootman would be reunited with his former Roma team-mate Mohamed Salah.