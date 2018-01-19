Skip to main content

Liverpool miss out on Leon Goretzka signing

Liverpool have missed out on the signing of Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The Germany international put pen to paper on a pre-contract agreement with Bayern Munich today. He will join the Bundesliga champions on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer.

Goretzka had been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, with the Reds emerging as the English side most likely to land the 22-year-old in recent weeks. But Jurgen Klopp has missed out on a deal for his compatriot, who has signed a four-year contract running until June 2022 at the Allianz Arena.

He passed a medical this morning before signing his Bayern pre-contract.

The Bavarian giants alluded to interest from overseas.

Chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: “We are very happy that with Leon Goretzka a German international with great prospects has decided despite considerable competition from abroad to sign for FC Bayern. This ensures that Leon Goretzka will remain in the Bundesliga.”