Liverpool miss out on Leon Goretzka signing

Liverpool have missed out on the signing of Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The Germany international put pen to paper on a pre-contract agreement with Bayern Munich today. He will join the Bundesliga champions on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer.

Goretzka had been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, with the Reds emerging as the English side most likely to land the 22-year-old in recent weeks. But Jurgen Klopp has missed out on a deal for his compatriot, who has signed a four-year contract running until June 2022 at the Allianz Arena.

He passed a medical this morning before signing his Bayern pre-contract.

The Bavarian giants alluded to interest from overseas.

Chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: “We are very happy that with Leon Goretzka a German international with great prospects has decided despite considerable competition from abroad to sign for FC Bayern. This ensures that Leon Goretzka will remain in the Bundesliga.”