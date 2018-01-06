Liverpool offer £50 voucher to fans with Philippe Coutinho shirts

Liverpool have offered £50 vouchers to any supporters who bought a 2017/18 kit featuring Philippe Coutinho’s name and number.

Following this evening’s announcement that the Brazil international will be joining Barcelona in a £142m deal, the Reds have offered to partly reimburse any fans who stumped up to buy a personalised Coutinho replica shirt.

A statement released by the club read: “Liverpool Football Club is to offer supporters who bought a 2017-18 replica shirt printed with Philippe Coutinho’s name and number a £50 voucher, once the move is completed.

“The offer – which applies to all shirts purchased in official club outlets and via the official LFC website – follows today’s announcement that Coutinho will join FC Barcelona and reflects the exceptional circumstances behind the player’s departure.”

The gesture is probably in recognition of the hard line stance taking by the club’s hierarchy last summer, when Barca first bid for Coutinho and most fans were buying replica jerseys, in insisting that their star man was not for sale at any price.

Fans will be able to keep their Coutinho shirt as well as claiming the voucher.

The vouchers will only be available to fans who bought their shirt via the club’s official shops or website. The scheme will only come into effect once the transfer is finalised, which is expected to be within the next couple of days.

Coutinho shirts have been withdrawn from sale on Liverpool’s website.