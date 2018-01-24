Liverpool open talks to sign Luan

Liverpool are in talks to sign Brazil international Luan from Gremio, according to Yahoo.

The Reds have long been linked with the 24-year-old attacking midfielder and are now reportedly entered discussions to seal his signing.

Luan is believed to have a buy-out clause of €18m in his Gremio contract. Liverpool could move to activate that release clause to secure a speedy deal.

Gremio are the reigning South American champions, having won the 2017 Copa Libertadores. Luan was named the player of the tournament and was also recently voted South American Player of the Year.

He joined Gremio in 2013 and has since scored 55 goals in 210 appearances. He signed a new three-year deal last November to ensure the club didn’t lose him on the cheap at the end of his previous deal.

The buy-out clause was inserted in the new deal and Gremio are expecting their star man to move on.

Luan can play as a central striker, but is more often deployed in a deeper role.