Liverpool reject talk of Philippe Coutinho discount

Liverpool have dismissed claims from Barcelona that they reduced Philippe Coutinho’s asking price.

According to The Times, the Reds reject suggestions that Coutinho’s £142m move went through because they agreed to accept a lower fee.

That follows comments made by Jordi Mestre, the club’s vice-president, at Coutinho’s unveiling yesterday in which he said “there has been a significant reduction” from the fee Liverpool were demanding for the Brazil international in the previous transfer window.

He claimed Liverpool had quoted £176.5m last summer.

But that flies in the face of comments made by both clubs that the Anfield hierarchy had insisted Coutinho was not for sale at any price.

Despite that stance, Barcelona made three offers for Coutinho – the highest of which was worth £118m – and Liverpool rejected all three. Coutinho also had a transfer request rejected during the last window.

He finalised his move yesterday after completing a medical and signing his contract.