Liverpool set to offer Philippe Coutinho bumper new contract and captaincy

Liverpool will offer Philippe Coutinho a lucrative contract extension and the captaincy in a last-ditch attempt to keep him at the club, according to Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

The Brazil international is tipped to join Barcelona during the current transfer window. Barca had three bids for Coutinho rejected last summer, but are expected to return with an improved offer this month.

According to the report, the Anfield hierarchy told Coutinho he would be allowed to leave in the January transfer window if he stayed to help Jurgen Klopp’s side through the Champions League group stages.

With Coutinho having kept his side of the bargain, the Reds are not minded to go back on their word. But they will launch a final effort to convince him to stay.

That will include the offer of a new contract, even though his existing deal runs until June 2022, and stripping Jordan Henderson of the captaincy if Coutinho wants the armband.