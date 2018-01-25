Liverpool set to sign Falkirk’s Tony Gallacher

Liverpool are on the verge of signing 18-year-old Falkirk starlet Tony Gallacher, according to the BBC.

The young left-back is reportedly set to move to Anfield in a £200,000 deal after Falkirk accepted a bid. The Scottish Championship side have apparently negotiated add-ons and a sell-on clause for their academy graduate, which could make the ultimate value of the transfer much higher.

Gallacher spent a week training with the Reds at their Kirkby Academy earlier this month. He will now join the club on a permanent basis after manager Jurgen Klopp gave the deal his seal of approval.

The full-back made his Bairns debut as a 16-year-old in November 2015. The former Scotland Under-17 international has made 11 league appearances so far this season.

But his first-team football is likely to be put on hold after his move to Merseyside. Gallacher is initially due to link-up with Liverpool’s Under-23 side in their Premier League 2 fixtures.