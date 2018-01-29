Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge set to join West Brom

Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge is expected to sign for West Bromwich Albion on loan for the rest of the season, according to the Sky Sports.

A deal to see the England international join Alan Pardew’s squad could be finalised by tomorrow.

The 28-year-old, who has started only five games so far this season, is expected to seek regular playing time for the second-half of the campaign ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

Sturridge has also been linked with a switch to Newcastle United or Inter Milan in recent weeks, but has reportedly decided to join the Baggies for family reasons. He was born and raised in nearby Birmingham.

The former Chelsea and Manchester City striker has scored 48 goals in 98 Premier League games for Liverpool. But his time on Merseyside has also been blighted by a succession of injuries and he has been limited to just 55 league matches over the past four seasons.