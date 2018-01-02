Liverpool tipped to beat Arsenal to Leon Goretzka signing

Liverpool are pushing to sign Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka on a free transfer this summer, according to German newspaper Bild.

The Reds are reportedly hoping to see off competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal, plus a host of clubs including Bayern Munich, Barcelona, ​​Manchester United and Juventus, to convince the Germany international to join them.

Goretzka, aged 22, could link up with his former Schalke team-mate Joel Matip if he makes the move to Anfield. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp pounced to sign Matip on a free transfer, too.

The report claims he will make a decision on his future this month. He is now into the final six months of his contract and free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club outside Germany.

Goretzka has a long-standing offer of an extension worth €12m on the table from Schalke, but looks increasingly unlikely to extend his stay at his current club.