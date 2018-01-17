Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge linked with Inter Milan move

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is a target for Inter Milan, according to The Guardian.

But the Italian side might have to bide their time until later in the transfer window and hope to convince the Reds to let the England international leave on loan, the report claims.

The Anfield hierarchy would rather offload the 28-year-old, who earns up to £150,000-a-week including bonuses, on a permanent basis.

Several clubs, including Spanish side Real Betis, have reportedly already been deterred by Sturridge’s asking price and sizeable salary. But Inter are exploring the option of paying a big loan fee and covering Sturridge’s salary to take him for the remainder of the 2017/18 campaign.

Sturridge, who has scored 63 goals in 133 appearances for Liverpool since signing from Chelsea for £12m in 2013, will no doubt be eager to secure more playing time for the second-half of the season in order to win a place in the England squad for this summer’s World Cup.

He has been restricted to just nine Premier League games so far this season and is surplus to requirements at Anfield.