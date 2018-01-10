Lucas Moura agrees to join Man Utd

Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura has agreed to sign for Manchester United, according to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

But the Red Devils still need to strike an agreement with PSG over the fee and terms of the deal before they can add Moura to their squad.

The 25-year-old has seen his role at Parc des Princes diminished this season following the summer signings of Neymar from Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe from Monaco.

United boss Jose Mourinho has been keen to add a winger to his squad since last summer, when a move for Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic failed to materialise.

Brazil international Moura has reportedly given verbal agreement that he will make the switch to Old Trafford if a deal can be agreed with PSG.

He has been a transfer target for United since Sir Alex Ferguson’s time in charge. PSG pipped the Premier League side to his signing from Brazilian club Sao Paulo in 2012.