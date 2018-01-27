Lucas Moura agrees to join Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur have struck a deal with Lucas Moura for the Brazilian winger’s signing, according to RMC Sport.

Talks in London this week have reportedly gone well, with Moura agreeing personal terms ahead of a switch to Spurs.

He has accepted the offer of a four-and-a-half year contract that will tie him to Tottenham until June 2022.

All that remains is for the north Londoners to agree a fee with Paris Saint-Germain for Moura’s transfer.

The French giants are reportedly hoping to receive a fee of €25m (£21.9m) for the 25-year-old.

The article predicts that the situation is likely to be resolved early next week ahead of Wednesday’s transfer deadline.

Moura is currently out of favour at Parc des Princes. The summer arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe saw him fall well down the pecking order and he is not in coach Unai Emery’s plans.

He was signed from Brazilian side Sao Paulo for €40m in January 2013.