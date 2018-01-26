Lucas Moura meets Spurs chairman Daniel Levy

Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura held talks with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy this week, according to RMC Sport.

The Brazilian star, aged 25, was in London on Thursday to discuss a move to Spurs. Negotiations between Spurs and PSG over a possible deal are said to be ongoing.

Levy is reportedly the driving force behind the move. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is not as convinced of Moura as a target.

Moura is expected to leave Parc des Princes, where he has fallen down the pecking order. The summer signings of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have severely limited his opportunities.

He had looked set to join Manchester United this month, but Jose Mourinho’s side appear to have cooled their interest since landing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

PSG are seeking a €25m fee for their out-of-favour player. Many of Moura’s suitors have wanted to take him on loan for the remainder of the season, but the French giants are keen on a permanent transfer.