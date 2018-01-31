Lucas Moura passes Spurs medical

Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura has completed a medical at Tottenham Hotspur, according to Sky Sports.

The Brazilian star is said to have passed the physical checks without any problems and is now set to be come a Spurs player.

Moura, aged 25, underwent the medical yesterday and is due to back at Spurs’ Hotspur Way training ground this morning to finalise his transfer.

That is likely to entail putting pen to paper on his contract, awaiting the relevant paperwork from PSG and posing for photos in Spurs kit.

He is then expected to sign for the north Londoners in a £25m deal.

Moura would become Spurs’ first deadline day signing since the January 2015 capture of Dele Alli from MK Dons.

The 36-cap Brazil international started his career at hometown club Sao Paulo. He move to Parc des Princes in a €45m (£38m) deal in August 2012.

He has made 228 appearances and scored 45 goals for the French giants, but has fallen down the pecking order this season.