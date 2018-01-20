Lucas Moura: Spurs set to rival Man Utd

Tottenham Hotspur will rival Manchester United for the signing of Brazilian winger Lucas Moura, according to French newspaper L’Equipe.

Spurs have reportedly made contact with Paris Saint-Germain to discuss a possible deal.

The Red Devils have long been the frontrunners to sign Moura this month, albeit most of the competition was from French sides who wanted to take him on loan until the end of the season.

But Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs are also reportedly in the running for a player who has seen his prospects at Parc des Princes hit by the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Tottenham negotiated successfully with PSG to sign right-back Serge Aurier in the last transfer window. But they would like to take Moura on an initial loan deal until the summer, whereas PSG are keen to offload him in a permanent transfer in order to help balance the books after the Neymar and Mbappe signings.