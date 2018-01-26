Luke Shaw discusses Alexis Sanchez’s first week at Man Utd

Alexis Sanchez has been “unbelievable” in his first few training sessions at Manchester United, according to his new team-mate Luke Shaw.

Chile international Sanchez, aged 29, joined United from Arsenal on Monday. It appears he is already settling in well to life at his new club and has been making a good first impression.

Shaw, for one, has been impressed by what he has seen from the new boy so far during his first three days of training Carrington.

The left-back revealed that Sanchez had fired five free-kicks in a row into the top corner as a group of players worked on set-pieces after training one day.

Shaw also praised his new colleague’s pace on the ball and quick changes of direction.

The England international told United’s in-house media team: “Really good. He has trained over the last three days now. He’s unbelievable.

“We all knew what he was capable of anyway. He’s been with us for a few days now in training and some of the stuff he’s done is unbelievable.

“After training the other day, there were four of us outside there doing free-kicks and he literally put five in the top corner in a row and we all were just like ‘wow, this guy’.

“It’s really good to have him – he’s a good guy and he’ll be even better on the pitch, so I’m really looking forward to playing with him and hopefully he can add to the attacking threat we’ve already got. We’ve got unbelievable players up top and he’s only going to boost the strength in depth we have.”

He added: “He’s really quick with the ball, quick at turning and stuff like that, but you want to be training with the best.

“It’s good to keep adding that strength we have in the squad to test yourself day by day and get better in training by facing world class players like that.

“We’re lucky he’s got everything – determination, hunger, he never stops running, he’s always working hard.

“He brings assists, he brings goals and he’ll bring experience for us from the teams that he’s been at and the players he’s been playing with, so it’s really good for the team and I’m looking forward to playing with him.”

Sanchez could make his debut for United in this evening’s FA Cup fourth round tie against League Two side Yeovil Town at Huish Park.