Malcom: Arsenal close to completing £45m signing

Arsenal are close to signing Bordeaux winger Malcom, according to The Guardian.

The Gunners are reportedly set to pay £45m to bring the 20-year-old starlet to the Emirates Stadium.

A meeting to discuss personal terms with Malcom’s representatives is said to have taken place in France on Sunday.

The Brazilian youngster is reportedly manager Arsene Wenger’s top target as he seeks a replacement for Alexis Sanchez. The 29-year-old Chilean is expected to finalise his move to Manchester United within the next 48 hours.

Wenger told reporters at his press conference after yesterday’s defeat at Bournemouth that he had been assured by the north London club’s hierarchy a replacement would be signed if Sanchez is sold. He declined to name Malcom as the replacement in question.

The Frenchman said: “It’s better I don’t come out on any specific name.”

Malcom played 85 minutes of Bordeaux’s 0-1 away win at Troyes on Saturday. He has been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks.