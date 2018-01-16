Malcom to Arsenal is hot air, says Bordeaux president

Bordeaux president Stephane Martin has dismissed reports that winger Malcom is on the verge of joining Arsenal.

The Brazilian starlet, aged 20, has been widely expected to join the Gunners in a deal worth around £40m within the next few days as Arsene Wenger prepares for life after Alexis Sanchez.

But Martin insists Arsenal haven’t even made contact with his club to discuss a deal. He maintains that Malcom is staying at the club until the end of the season.

Martin said the Gunners could have a go at signing their target in the current window if they wanted to, but they would find it a struggle.

The Bordeaux supremo told French newspaper L’Equipe: “Things are clear with his agents. We did not sign him to an extension and tie him to something, to let him go this winter. We have never had a discussion with Arsenal.

“From our point of view, it is nothing but hot air.

“They can always try, but they will struggle to take him from us.”

The extension referred to is a new contract signed by Malcom last year that ties him to Bordeaux until June 2021.

Malcom’s representatives are believed to have held talks with Arsenal over the prospective deal, which has seemed to be on the cards since Manchester United launched a bid for Sanchez last week.