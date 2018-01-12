Malcom: Arsene Wenger responds to speculation

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been quizzed on his reported interest in signing Bordeaux winger Malcom.

The Gunners are thought to have approached the French club to discuss a deal for the 20-year-old Brazilian.

Speaking at his press conference this morning, Wenger praised Malcom as a good player but was keeping his cards close to his chest over any transfer. He insisted there was no deal happening at present.

The Frenchman told reporters: “He’s a good player but at the moment nothing is happening there. We are not on that case at the moment.”

Malcom joined Bordeaux from Corinthians in January 2016 and has since scored 15 goals in 67 Ligue 1 appearances. The Brazil Under-20 and Under-23 international has been linked with a January move to the Premier League, with Arsenal and Manchester United both credited with strong interest.

You can hear Wenger discussing the transfer speculation about Malcom in his press conference by clicking play on the video below.