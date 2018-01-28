Man City linked with £150m bid for Chelsea’s Eden Hazard

Premier League champions elect Manchester City are lining up a £150m bid for Chelsea star Eden Hazard, according to the Sunday Mirror.

City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen to add the Belgian star to his squad. Having revamped the team since taking charge at the start of last season, the former Spain international is now ready to invest in fewer but bigger signings.

Hazard is said to be the top transfer target ahead of the summer transfer window.

Guardiola is keen to add another attacker to his ranks and had looked set to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, before his recent move to Manchester United.

Hazard, aged 27, is under contract at Stamford Bridge until June 2020 and is yet to agree to the offer of an extension.

He has been strongly linked with Spanish giants Real Madrid for some time. Given that he enters the final two years of his contract this summer, it could be a pivotal time in deciding in his future.