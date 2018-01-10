Man City make £20m bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez

Manchester City have lodged a £20m bid for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, according to The Guardian.

The Chile international was widely expected to join City when his contract with the Gunners expires at the end of the season, but Pep Guardiola is knee to add the 29-year-old to his squad immediately after losing Gabriel Jesus for two months due to a knee ligament injury.

City have offered £20m in the hope that Arsenal will cash-in now rather than lose Sanchez for nothing at the end of the season.

Despite the bid, Arsene Wenger is expected to name Sanchez in his starting lineup for this evening’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Chelsea.

The former Barcelona forward’s representatives have reportedly already received a contract offer worth £250,000-a-week and running until June 2023 from the Premier League leaders.

Joining City this month would give Sanchez an excellent opportunity to win his first Premier League title.

He was on the verge of a £60m move to the Etihad Stadium last August, but Arsenal backed out of the deadline day deal when they failed to land Monaco’s Thomas Lemar to replace him.