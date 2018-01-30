Man City mock Man Utd over Alexis Sanchez signing

Manchester City have poked fun at rivals Manchester United over their signing of Alexis Sanchez.

The Red Devils beat City to sign the Chile international last week. They announced his arrival in a video in which Sanchez was playing United chants on piano.

Spurred on by a fan, City’s official Twitter account joked that having a keyboard-playing cat decked out in City colours had been the back-up plan for announcing the signing of defender Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao this afternoon.