Man City readying £35m bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez

Manchester City are lining up a £35m bid for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, according to the Daily Mail.

The Chile international looks set to join City on a free transfer this summer, when his contract with the Gunners expires.

But the Premier League leaders are now ready to splash the cash this month in response to their injury problem and amid interest in Sanchez from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

City have lost Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus for around two months with a knee ligament injury. That leaves Sergio Aguero as Pep Guardiola’s only out-and-out striker as City compete on four fronts.

PSG’s interest is another concern. With Sanchez now into the final six months of his Arsenal contract, he can already sign a pre-contract agreement with the big-spending Ligue 1 leaders.

City are set to respond with a bid worth more than half the £60m they agreed with Arsenal last summer. That deal fell through when the Gunners failed to land Monaco’s Thomas Lemar as a replacement.