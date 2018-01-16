Man City see lead closed to 12 points after Man Utd win

Manchester City have had their lead at the top of the Premier League table cut to 12 points.

Nearest rivals Manchester United were able to close the gap slightly after they picked up three points with a 3-0 win over Stoke City on Monday evening. Goals from Antonio Valencia, Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku secured victory for Jose Mourinho’s side and ensured their were able to capitalise on City’s first significant slip-up of the campaign.

United’s win followed City’s first loss of the season in a 4-3 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah ensured United were done a favour by the only club with which they have a more fierce rivalry than with City.

Closing the gap to 12 points at this time of year might have some significance for United. It was on January 20, 1996, that Newcastle United opened up a 12-point gap at the top of the table. United famously hauled them in and won the title with a four-point cushion of their own. Can they do something similar to Pep Guardiola’s City team?

The answer from the bookmakers is a resounding "no". City are still 1/50 on to be crowned champions. United, of course, are deemed to be their closest rivals and they have long odds of 40/1 to win the title this season.

Of course, the 2017/18 Premier League title race will be even more exciting if City's slip-up turns into a wobble. All eyes will be on the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening to see how Guardiola's charges get on against Newcastle United.