Man City’s believe they can sign Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez for £30m

Manchester City are confident they can sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez for £30m this month, according to The Guardian.

The Chile international is widely expected to join City in the near future, but it looked likely that would be on a free transfer at the end of the season after a £60m move to the Etihad Stadium collapsed last summer.

But City are set to lodge a fresh bid this month and believe Sanchez is available.

The knee ligament injury sustained by Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus has increased the urgency surrounding Sanchez’s signing.

Arsenal verbally accepted a £60m bid on deadline day at the end of the last transfer window, but pulled out of the deal when they failed to land Monaco’s Thomas Lemar as Sanchez’s replacement.

Sanchez is now into the final six months of his contract with the Gunners and can sign a pre-contract agreement with any club outside England.