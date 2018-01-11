Man Utd bid £25m for Man City target Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United have made a £25m bid for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez, according to The Guardian.

The Red Devils have reportedly offered the Gunners a cash deal or an exchange involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Sanchez, aged 29, is already the subject of a £20m offer from Manchester City. Arsenal are yet to respond to that bid.

United are hoping to derail the Chile international’s move to the Etihad Stadium by offering a bigger transfer fee and bigger wages than City. Sanchez is thought to have agreed terms on a £250,000-a-week deal with Pep Guardiola’s side.

Despite Sanchez having previously worked with Guardiola at Barcelona and having been expected to join City since last summer, United boss Jose Mourinho is said to be confident of persuading the player to move to Old Trafford instead.

Mkhitaryan’s wages, which are believed to be around £200,000-a-week, could prove to be a stumbling block for Arsenal, so the cash deal is the more likely option.

Sanchez is out of contract at the end of the season and would be available on a free transfer at that stage.