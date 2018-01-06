Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho blames Old Trafford ball boys for poor form

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho holds the club’s ball boys partly responsible for the club’s recent struggles at home, according to The Sun.

The Red Devils boss believes sluggish displays from the youngsters around the Old Trafford pitch is hampering his team’s efforts.

United have lost to Manchester City, drawn with Burnley and Southampton at home over the past month.

Mourinho reportedly thinks the ball boys are too slow and are preventing his side from launching quick attacks.

United’s ball boys are currently selected from 19 local schools who are part of the Manchester United Foundation.

Mourinho’s latest criticism is the second time he has taken aim at the ball boys. Last season he considered replacing the schoolchildren with players for the club’s academy in order to speed up the work.

The Portuguese boss also believes using young players would improve the ball boys’ understanding of game situations.

That plan could now be back on the agenda.