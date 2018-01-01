Man Utd call on agent Paul Pogba to seal Paulo Dybala signing

Manchester United are hoping midfielder Paul Pogba will help convince his former Juventus team-mate Paulo Dybala to join them, according to the Daily Mail.

The self-styled Agent P has previously alluded to playing a role in helping United land their transfer targets, including the £75m capture of his friend Romelu Lukaku from Everton. Lukaku and Pogba were on holiday together in Los Angeles when the deal was completed.

With United now keen to add Argentine attacker Dybala to their squad, they are said to be hopeful of Pogba playing a vital role in wooing the former Palermo man.

Dybala, aged 25, enjoyed a successful season alongside Pogba at Juve in 2015/16 before the France international’s then world record move to Old Trafford.

United are lining up a £90m bid for a player who has scored 59 goals in 120 games for Juve during his two-and-a-half seasons at that club. That includes a record of 14 goals in 18 Serie A appearances so far this season.