Man Utd concerned Jose Mourinho plans to resign

Manchester United fear manager Jose Mourinho is planning to resign at the end of the season, according to the Daily Mail.

The report quotes an Old Trafford insider as saying that Mourinho is “having third-season syndome a year early with us”. The Portuguese boss is reportedly detached, retreating into the clique of his coaching team and spending less time in Manchester.

Mourinho is under contract with United until June 2019 having signed a three-year contract when he joined the club in 2016. He has a reputation for burning out at clubs within three years.

There are also concerns over Mourinho’s domestic situation. The Portuguese boss continues to stay in a hotel when in Manchester and still calls London home.

His wife Matilde lives in the capital and does not travel north with her husband, despite their children having left home.

There is a report that Mourinho hired a private jet on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to travel between Manchester and London. His player trained early on Christmas Eve and late on Christmas Day, with their boss seemingly flying home between the two sessions.

And when coupled with Mourinho’s recent complaints about Manchester City’s spending power, United are concerned he will not be in charge for the 2018/19 campaign.