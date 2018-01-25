Man Utd confirm move for defender

Manchester United have announced that young defender Axel Tuanzebe has joined Aston Villa on loan.

The England Under-21 international, aged 20, will spent the rest of the 2017/18 at the Championship side, where he will be managed by former United centre-back Steve Bruce.

Tuanzebe had made three first-team appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side so far this season. His most recent outing was in the New Year’s Day win at Everton.

He joins fellow United loan player Sam Johnstone and ex-Reds James Chester and Ritchie De Laet at Villa Park.

Villa are currently fourth in the table and pushing for promotion to the Premier League after a two-year absence from the top flight.

Tuanzebe, who was born in DR Congo but raised in Manchester and has been on United’s books since the age of eight, can play at centre-back, right-back or as a holding midfielder.