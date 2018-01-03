Man Utd defender’s agent confirms approaches from multiple clubs

Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian has been approached by more than one Italian club over a possible transfer, according to his agent.

Darmian’s agent Tullio Tinti indicated that multiple Serie A club are interested in taking the 28-year-old back to his homeland during the current transfer window. But Tinti does not expect United to sell his client this month.

He was asked specifically about rumoured interest from Roma, but denied they were one of the clubs to have lodged an enquiry about Darmian’s availability.

Tinti told Rete Sport: “I have never received calls from Roma for the player. There are contacts with other Serie A teams, but not with the Giallorossi.

“For the moment, the boy is not for sale.”

Darmian joined United from Torino for a £12.7m fee in July 2015. He has made 79 appearances for the Red Devils during his two-and-a-half seasons at Old Trafford.

But he has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Jose Mourinho, and has been restricted to just four Premier League outings so far this term.

Italy’s failure to qualify for this summer’s World Cup means there is less urgency for Darmian to seek playing time this season, so he could bide his time until the end of the season.