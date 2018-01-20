Man Utd could end Danny Rose interest after Luke Shaw wins over Jose Mourinho

Manchester United’s search for a new left-back could be over after manager Jose Mourinho indicated he is prepared to perform a U-turn over Luke Shaw.

The England international’s days at Old Trafford appeared to be numbered. Mourinho has frequently questioned the 22-year-old fitness and attitude, often publicly.

But he says Shaw is currently one of the best left-backs in the Premier League.

He told reporters at his press conference yesterday: “I can say that in this moment I don’t see many left-backs better than this Luke Shaw.

“He had played very well. He was already improving and playing well when I start playing him after that long spell without minutes. I remember the first time he was coming step by step, and now with a good run of matches and continuity, he is solid.

“Physically much better, mentally much stronger, tactically understanding the game much better and what we need in different phases and circumstances. I’m really happy.”

Mourinho has selected the former Southampton man for United’s last five games, which is Shaw’s best run in the team since he suffered a horrific leg break at PSV Eindhoven in September 2015.

Ashley Young, who had been Mourinho’s preferred option at left-back until his recent suspension, is back from his ban, but Shaw is expected to keep his place in the side for today’s game against Burnley.

Mourinho’s comments will dampen speculation linking the Red Devils with a move to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Danny Rose, as well as other targets such as Fulham’s Ryan Sessengon and Juventus’ Alex Sandro.