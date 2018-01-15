Man Utd first approached Alexis Sanchez last summer

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez was first approached by Manchester United last summer, according to the Daily Star.

The Chile international, aged 29, is expected to seal his transfer to Old Trafford by tomorrow, with Gunners boss Arsene Wenger saying yesterday that he expected the deal to be done within 48 hours.

United’s interest appeared to be a recent development. Sanchez had been strongly linked with a move to their rivals Manchester City and came close to joining Pep Guardiola’s squad on transfer deadline day at the end of the last transfer window.

But it now seems the Jose Mourinho was also in the running to sign Sanchez at that stage. The Red Devils reportedly contacted his representatives during the summer window.

He is now expected to sign a £300,000-a-week deal with United, who will pay a fee of £35m to £40m to Arsenal.

Sanchez is into the final six months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and would be available on a free transfer next summer.