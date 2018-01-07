Man Utd get clear run at Alex Sandro as Chelsea end interest

Manchester United will not face competition from Chelsea for the signing of Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato.

The Brazilian, aged 26, has been touted as United boss Jose Mourinho’s no.1 option as he plots to add a new left-back to his squad.

Mourinho’s chances of getting his man have been bolstered by reports that Premier League champions Chelsea do not intend to rival them for Alex Sandro’s signing.

The Blues were strongly linked with the full-back in the last transfer window, but the Stamford Bridge hierarchy failed to convince Serie A champions Juve to sell.

Head coach Antonio Conte was reported to be unhappy that the club was unable to land one of his top targets. Davide Zappacosta was signed on transfer deadline day at the end of the last window as an alternative to Alex Sandro.

The report claims Juventus are willing to sell in the current window if their £53m valuation is met.