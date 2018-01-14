Man Utd give Alexis Sanchez transfer deadline

Manchester United are imposing a transfer deadline of this Friday on Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez, according to the Sunday Express.

The Chile international, aged 29, has reportedly been told to finalise his move to Old Trafford by the end of the week or United will end their interest in order to focus on other targets.

Sanchez was expected to join Premier League leaders Manchester City. But a late bid from United, who are offering a bigger transfer fee and bigger wages than City, has complicated matters.

The Gunners are demanding a £35m fee for the contract rebel, who would be available on a free transfer at the end of the season, while Sanchez is said to be in line for a £30m signing-on fee if he agrees to join Jose Mourinho’s squad.

City are not prepared to match those figures and are seemingly banking on Sanchez’s desire to work with Pep Guardiola resulting in him sitting tight until the summer.