Man Utd line up summer move for Justin Kluivert

Ajax starlet Justin Kluivert is a transfer target for Manchester United, according to Spanish newspaper Sport.

The Red Devils are reportedly lining up a summer bid for the 18-year-old son of former Netherlands, Barcelona and Ajax striker Patrick Kluivert.

United boss Jose Mourinho is said to have encouraged the teenager to reject any overtures made during the current transfer window and bide his time until the end of the season.

The Portuguese coach is said to have delivered a version of that message when United played Ajax in last season’s Europa League final – urging him to get another season under his belt with the Dutch giants – and reiterated it since.

Kluivert, who has scored five goals in 14 Eredivisie appearances so far this season, is said to be happy with that suggestion. He is content to build his experience by getting regular playing time at the club where his dad made his name.