Man Utd linked with deadline day deal for Fred

Manchester United have the chance to sign Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred today, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils are yet to table a bid for the Brazilian star, but are reportedly keen admirers of him.

United’s chances of signing him have been bolstered after rivals Manchester City turned their attention elsewhere ahead of the final hours of the transfer window.

City have reportedly failed with two bids for Fred, who they view as a long-term successor to Fernandinho in their engine room, during the current transfer window.

But they are now focusing on signing a winger after Leroy Sane sustained ankle ligament damage during the FA Cup fourth round win over Cardiff City. Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez is their top target.

Fred, aged 24, joined Shakhtar from Brazilian side Internacional in June 2013 for €15m.

He has made 142 appearances and scored 12 goals for the Ukrainian side, and has six caps for Brazil.