Man Utd and Liverpool vying to sign Jean-Michael Seri

Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool are going up against each other for the signing of Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, according to the Daily Mirror.

Champions Chelsea are also interested, while league leaders Manchester City are expected to join the race soon.

City reportedly view Seri as a long-term successor to Fernandinho in their midfield and are also expected to offload Yaya Toure at the end of the current campaign.

Barcelona have also been linked with the Ivory Coast international, but their attempt to sign him fell through last summer.

Seri, aged 26, has a €40m (£35m) release clause in his Nice contract and his list of high profile suitors are expected to scramble to activate that buy-out clause in the summer transfer window.

By that stage, the midfielder will be into the final 12 months of his contract.

A move during the current window is not thought to be on the cards.