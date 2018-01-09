Man Utd and Lucas Moura both keen on deal

Manchester United are keen to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura, according to French broadcaster Telefoot.

The report claims the Brazilian is equally eager to make a move to Old Trafford.

Moura, aged 25, is also being tracked by Bordeaux, Nantes, OGC Nice and Real Betis.

A potential stumbling block is that all of Moura’s suitors, including United, want to sign him on loan, whereas PSG are only interested in a permanent deal.

But one factor in the Red Devils’ favour is that, out of the parties currently interested in signing the former Sao Paulo man, only United are of interest to Moura.

United has been on United’s radar since Sir Alex Ferguson’s time in charge. They tried to sign him in the summer 2012, but he instead made a £38m move to Parc des Princes.

He has been an important player during his time at PSG, but has fallen down the pecking order following the latest raft of big-money signings.