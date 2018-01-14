Man Utd planning to sign Mesut Ozil as well as Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United will press ahead with plans to sign Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil this summer even if they succeed in landing his team-mate Alexis Sanchez this month, according to The Independent.

Jose Mourinho has long been credited with interest in his former Real Madrid player Ozil. In the past few days, United have launched an unexpected and seemingly successful attempt to sign fellow Gunners contract rebel Sanchez.

Even if the Red Devils do persuade the Chile international, who has long been expected to join his ex-Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, to join them, they will retain their interest in Ozil.

Like Sanchez, Ozil is out of contract at the end of the season and into the final six months of his contract. So far the World Cup winner has not been subject to the sort of clamour to sign him for a cut-price fee this month as Sanchez.