Man Utd plotting Lucas Moura loan signing

Manchester United are lining up a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura on loan, according to The Sun.

Moura, aged 25, has been a United target since Sir Alex Ferguson’s time in charge. He finds himself down the pecking order at PSG following the big-money signings of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last summer.

Manager Jose Mourinho, who was keen to sign a winger last summer, is said to be keen to bring the Brazilian to Old Trafford for the remainder of the season.

But PSG will reportedly only let Moura leave on loan if the deal includes an obligatory £40m permanent deal in the summer transfer window.

United were beaten to Moura’s £38m signing by PSG in 2012. He has since made 212 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants and won four French titles.

But he has been restricted to just 76 minutes of playing time in the league so far this season and looks set to move on.