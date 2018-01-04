Man Utd prepare £20m bid for Man City target Jonny Evans

Manchester United are lining up a £20m bid to bring West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans back to the club, according to the Daily Mirror.

Evans, aged 30, was sold by former United boss Louis van Gaal for just £6m in August 2015. The Red Devils are reportedly now prepared to pay more than three times that fee to secure his return.

The Northern Ireland international is into the final 18 months of his contract at the Hawthorns. With Evans’ deal due to expire in June 2019, the Baggies are reportedly pushing for their skipper to commit to a new contract this month. They are said to be prepared to offer him £100,000-a-week to stay. If he doesn’t sign, they are set to sell him.

United face competition from rivals Manchester City, who have been credited with interest in Evans for some time. They tried to sign him last summer, but were deterred by West Brom’s £30m asking price at that stage.