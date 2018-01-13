Man Utd ready to offer £300,000-a-week deal to David De Gea

Manchester United are ready to open contract negotiations with goalkeeper David De Gea in order to head off fresh interest from Real Madrid, according to The Sun.

The Spain international is a long-term target for the European champions are came close to joining them in 2015 only for the deal to fall through when paperwork was not filed in time.

He subsequently signed a new four-year contract to keep him at Old Trafford until June 2019. United have an option to extend the deal by a year until June 2020.

But they are reportedly set to offer De Gea a new long-term deal.

The Red Devils’ hierarchy plan to increase his wages from £210,000-a-week to £300,000-a-week, which would make him the club’s joint-top earner alongside midfielder Paul Pogba.

A new five-year deal, running until June 2023, is expected to be on offer. The report claims talks are due to start within the next few weeks.