Man Utd ready to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan back to Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United are ready to let attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan rejoin former club Borussia Dortmund if a fee can be agreed, according to The Independent.

The Armenia international, aged 28, has fallen out of favour with manager Jose Mourinho this season and is now being linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

He joined United from Dortmund for a fee of around £27m in July 2016. But he has only produced his best form in flashes during his season-and-a-half in England and has featured in just four of United’s last 11 Premier League games.

Mkhitaryan is prepared to return to his former club this month and Mourinho would sanction a deal, but the sizeable gap between the player’s salary at United and what Dortmund can offer could be a stumbling block.

Inter Milan are also reported to be interest. United could use the Italians’ interest to leverage a deal for summer transfer target Ivan Perisic.