Man Utd set to pay £180m to sign Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United’s move to sign Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez will see them pay a total of £180m, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Chile international is being viewed as a cheap buy, with the Gunners forced to sell because the player has entered the final six months of his contract and would be able to leave on a free transfer next summer.

But with the 29-year-old having reportedly agreed a four-and-a-half-year contract at Old Trafford, United will be stumping up a sizeable sum over the course of his deal.

Sanchez has been offered an annual salary of just under £27m per year (which will see him earn around £14m per year after tax). United are also paying him a £20m signing-on fee, plus a fee of more than £10m to Sanchez’s agent. Throw in a transfer valuation of between £30m and £35m – with United attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan set to join the Gunners and act as a makeweight for part of that figure – the total amount payable by United will be around £180m.