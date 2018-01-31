Man Utd sign goalkeeper Matej Kovar

Manchester United have announced the signing of goalkeeper Matej Kovar.

The Czech teenager has joined the Red Devils from FC Slovacko. His signing was announced on transfer deadline day and is still subject to the deal receiving international clearance.

Kovar, aged 17, is not expected to be involved in Jose Mourinho’s first-team anytime soon. Instead he will link up with the United academy and turn out for coach Kieran McKenna’s under-18 team.

He will compete with Slovakian Alex Fojticek, Jacob Carney and James Thompson for playing time in the under-18 ranks.

Kovar has two caps for the Czech Republic national team at under-18 level. He was playing for the under-19 side at his former club.

His arrival was briefly mentioned in a round-up of January transfer business on United’s official website. He was namechecked alongside Chilean star Alexis Sanchez as the two signings made by the club during the current transfer window.

Kovar will celebrate his 18th birthday in April.