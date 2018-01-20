Man Utd target Alexis Sanchez said his goodbyes, left Arsenal hotel last night

Manchester United-bound Alexis Sanchez left the Arsenal team hotel at 11pm last night, according to the Daily Express.

The Chile international, aged 29, is reported to have said his goodbyes to his team-mates and is now expected to become a United player.

As his prospective switch to Old Trafford dragged on, Sanchez – who we was left out of the squad for last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth – was brought back into Arsene Wenger’s plans for this afternoon’s game against Crystal Palace.

He had an outside chance of a role in the Eagles game if his deal had still not gone through. But those plans were scuppered when a breakthrough was made late last night.

Sanchez received a phone call shortly before 11pm and was summoned from the hotel where Wenger and his squad were preparing for the Palace match.

He is reported to have bid farewell to his colleagues before departing and is likely to complete his transfer very soon.