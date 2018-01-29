Man Utd team news ahead of Spurs game

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has given an early team news update ahead of Wednesday night’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

The Portuguese boss confirmed that his side came through last Friday’s FA Cup fourth round win at Yeovil Town, despite some tough tackling from the League Two side.

That means United have no additional injury concerns in the build-up to the Spurs game. Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and defender Eric Bailly are the only absentees.

He told United’s official website: “We have no more injuries. It was a tough match at Yeovil, a difficult match, difficult conditions, but everything is good.”

Speaking at his his pre-match press conference, Mourinho said Ibrahimovic was not carrying an injury but is not yet ready for the physical demands of Premier League action.

He told reporters: “He’s working hard to be fit. I’m not saying injured, because he’s not injured. I think he’s trying to feel really ready for the demands of Premier League football.”

New signing Alexis Sanchez is in line for a Premier League debut at Tottenham. He made his first United appearance at Yeovil having joined from Spurs’ north London rivals Arsenal last week.