Man Utd’s Ashley Young banned for three matches

Manchester United full-back Ashley Young has been banned for three games after accepting an FA violent conduct charge for elbowing Southampton’s Dusan Tadic.

Young was charged after referee Craig Pawson missed the incident during Saturday’s 0-0 draw.

The 32-year-old will now miss today’s game against Everton, the FA Cup third round tie against Derby County and the subsequent Premier League clash with Stoke City.

Young accepted the charge on Sunday, but submitted an argument that the three-match ban was excessive. That argument was rejected by a regulatory commission.

The England international has been manager Jose Mourinho’s preferred option at left-back in recent months. Out-of-favour Luke Shaw could be given another opportunity in Young’s absence.

United are at Goodison Park to face Sam Allardyce’s Toffees later today. They are looking to end a run of three matches without a win after a succession of draws over the festive period, which has seen them drop to third in the table.