Man Utd’s Axel Tuanzebe linked with Aston Villa move

Manchester United starlet Axel Tuanzebe is a loan target for Aston Villa, according to the Birmingham Mail.

Villans boss Steve Bruce is keen to add the 20-year-old centre-back to his squad during the current transfer window.

Bruce acknowledged that he is still awaiting the go-ahead for the deal from United, and is reported to be in a similar situation with regard to Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa, who is also wanted on loan.

Tuanzebe has eight first team appearances for United to his name, including five Premier League outings. He made his Champions League debut earlier this season in the win over CSKA Moscow in December.

The England Under-21 international prefers to play in central defence, but can also be deployed at right-back or as a holding midfielder.

If Tuanzebe makes the move to Villa Park, he could line up alongside fellow United academy graduates Sam Johnstone and James Chester for Bruce’s side.